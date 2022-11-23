Taye Diggs Helps Women Find Love With Younger Men in ‘Back in the Groove’

It’s time for the ladies to get their groove back. A new eight-episode reality dating show, Back in the Groove, focuses on what has been referred to as cougars who are looking for love with more than willing younger men. Taye Diggs will host the show, which debuts its first two episodes on Hulu on Dec. 5.

On Back in the Groove, Brooke 42, from Los Angeles, Sparkle, 43, from Atlanta, and Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami, will see if they can find true love from a bevy of attractive younger men at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

The synopsis reads: “As the saying goes, You can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself. At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day.”

If the premise sounds familiar, it’s because Diggs’ breakthrough role was in the 1998 film version of How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the book written by Terry McMillan. In it, Angela Bassett’s character, Stella, falls in love with Winston (Diggs), a young Jamaican man she meets while on vacation. (The book and movie echoed McMillan’s real-life experience of marrying a younger man. The marriage ended in divorce when her ex-husband came out as gay.)

“There are 24 hot young men,” Diggs, now 51, told People. “All of them are excited to date older women. Age is just a number.”

“The ultimate goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love,” the synopsis declares.

But in the meantime, it has the makings of a juicy reality TV show, as the new trailer shows. While the men are attractive and seemingly ready to make a commitment to a much older woman, there appears to be drama ahead as one of the men admits in the trailer that he has ‘mommy issues.’

Uh-oh.

Back in the Groove’s first two episodes debut on Monday, Dec. 5, with two all-new episodes that drop through Thursday, Dec. 8.