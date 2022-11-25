Ex-Staffers Say Kanye West Routinely Showed Them Porn, Sex Tapes And Explicit Photos Of Kim Kardashian

At this point, to say there is something seriously wrong with Ye aka Kanye West is to say water is wet, fire is hot and the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad.

According to Rolling Stone, a number of former high-ranking Yeezy staff members sent an open letter to the executive board members and CEO of Adidas on Tuesday detailing the Donda rapper’s lack of professionalism and, specifically, his alleged practice of showing porn videos and nude photos of his ex, Kim Kardashian, to employees.

The letter was titled, “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” and it demands that adidas executives address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” as well as a “very sick pattern of predacious behavior toward women” who worked for him.

“He showed me the video of Francesca Le, a buff porn star with a strap-on dildo f-cking another girl in the ass,” one former staff member told Rolling Stone. “He’s like, ‘What do you think of it?’ Not laughing at all.”

“The oversexualized behavior has been consistent since the beginning,” another former senior employee said. “I don’t know that it ever went away.”

Ex-staffers also claimed Ye routinely displayed intimate photos of Kim during job interviews and even played his own sex tapes during staff meetings.

If that wasn’t enough, another staffer claimed Ye expressed interest in designing a shoe for the purpose of masturbation.

From Complex:

One employee said Kanye expressed to colleagues his desire to make a sneaker into which he could ejaculate. “Not a sex-toy sneaker but something that you were so into that you would wanna have an intimate relationship,” she explained. “He’d be, like, ‘literally fuck.’ He would be very clear on what that meant.”

Yeeeeah—that definitely sounds like a sex-toy sneaker.

More from Complex:

While Kanye’s pornography displays were far beyond acceptable, ex-staffers maintain that Adidas’ senior executive team overlooked his unprofessionalism. Other alleged incidents and behaviors included Ye playing adult videos in meetings with the excuse that he needed them “in the background to keep [him] focused,” and having “exploded at women in the room with offensive remarks,” including calling an employee a “fat slut.”

“The most troubling behavior that should have been flagged by the executive team very early in the partnership is his manipulative and fear-based approach to leading the team, all while trying to assert dominance over Adidas employees in closed rooms,” the letter stated.

Of course, none of this is terribly difficult to believe considering reports that Ye had shown porn videos to adidas executives during meetings.

Yeah, something’s definitely wrong with that boy. If these stories are true, he should have been deemed the poster boy for sexual harassment in the workplace long ago.