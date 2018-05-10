Kobe Bryant Can Now Add An Emmy To His Trophy Case

As if five NBA Championship rings weren’t enough, Kobe Bryant is about to add another trophy to his already-full mantle.

Tuesday night at the Sports Emmy Awards, Bryant took home the award for his animated short film, Dear Basketball for Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design. Dear Basketball also won an Oscar back in March for Best Animated Short Film.

“As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble. I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,” Bryant said on stage as he accepted the Oscar, taking a dig at Laura Ingraham’s comments towards LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Ingraham told the two NBA superstars to “shut up and dribble” after they talked politics in an interview with Cari Champion.

Backstage after winning the Oscar, Bryant even exclaimed that it felt better winning the award than he did hoisting up his NBA Trophies. The short film is narrated by Bryant and is based on a poem he wrote for The Players’ Tribune in 2015. Bryant announced his retirement with a poem by the same name and spoke on his love for the sport. He reminisced about rolling up his dad’s tube socks like they were basketballs to realizing it was time to kiss the game goodbye due to his aging body.

The short film features an animated Bryant done by the talented Glen Keane who’s even worked on films like Disney’s The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Other than racking up accolades, the 39-year-old star has also been busy breaking down playoff games on his new ESPN+ show Detail.