Fresh Dripped: Champion x Mickey & Friends Collection

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Who doesn’t love a good sweatshirt, or hoodie, and Disney characters? Such a combo makes the new collection from Champion and Mickey & Friends make that much more sense.

Disney fans, and those into Champion’s reputation for sweats built to last, will be able to get hoodies, sweatshirts and joggers as well as dad hats emblazoned with familiar characters that include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto. The collection was also created to celebrate diversity and self-expression amongst friends.

And yes, the apparel in the collection is Reverse Weave, as it should be. Included are:

Crew neck sweatshirt featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse or Mickey Mouse and Pluto

Hooded sweatshirt featuring Donald Duck or Mickey Mouse

Heritage T-Shirt featuring Mickey Mouse, Goofy or Donald Duck

Joggers featuring Donald Duck or Mickey Mouse

The goods will cost you anywhere from $30-$80 USD. Our personal favs are the Mickey Mouse hoodie and the Donald Duck tee. But there’s something for everyone, with characters big and small depending on your preference.

You can cop pieces from the Champion Mickey & Friends collection right here.