Champion Is Letting You Swap Any Hoodie For A Free Champion Hoodie

Champion is rewarding fans this weekend with the launch of the inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap.” Fans can “swap” any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a Champion hoodie.

As the inventor of the hoodie more than 80 years ago, Champion sets the standard for excellence in all hoodies, defining personal style from the sidelines to the streets.

“The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Champion’s Vice President of Global Marketing. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.”

Champion’s first-ever Global Culture Consultant, Saweetie, will be the first to swap a pre-owned hoodie in her hometown of Los Angeles at the Champion Heritage Store, motivating fans to follow suit on Nov. 19.

“I’ve been a fan of Champion since high school when I fell in love with the comfort, style and fit of my first-ever Champion hoodie,” said Saweetie. “As a collector of hoodies, there’s nothing like the quality of a Reverse Weave. I’m excited to be a part of the brand’s Hoodie Swap to help outfit the nation in this iconic staple.”

To keep up the spirit of giving, Champion is donating all swapped hoodies to Refried Apparel, a sustainable lifestyle brand that will turn the hoodie materials into new, unique, handcrafted garments. Champion fans can feel good about doing good, while sporting the only real hoodie that exists today. The Champion Hoodie Swap is available at select Champion stores nationwide on Nov. 19 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm or while supplies last.

Photo: Champion