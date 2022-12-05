A New Moose Knuckles x TELFAR Capsule Collection Has Arrived

Two of the most beloved labels are joining forces again. A new Moose Knuckles x TELFAR drop is here.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the culture has something to look forward to before the year closes out. The two brands announced they are collaborating for a second time. The installment features a quilted theme and has all the cozy winter vibes you ever wanted. Featuring 24 ready-to-wear offerings and 11 bags, this edition is a nod to winter in the big city. Offered in black, silver and gold, some of the standouts in the capsule include a quilted bomber coat with matching pants, a quilted hooded sweatshirt, and the signature TELFAR Shopper bag also gets the quilted treatment.

“In New York City, coats are basically your car, so if you work for yourself, your coat is also your place of business. These essentially are coats for minding your business,” Telfar Clemens, founder of TELFAR, in a press release. Moose Knuckles’

Chief Marketing Officer Ayal Twik added, “Extending Moose Knuckles’ partnership with Telfar, a boundary-breaking fashion label that continues to innovate in exciting ways, was a no-brainer. We are excited to continue our collaboration for Fall/Winter 2022 with new styles that combine Moose Knuckles’ trusted cold weather performance engineering with Telfar’s cult-favorite New York aesthetic.”

You can shop the Moose Knuckles x TELFAR capsule collection here.