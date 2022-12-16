‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter’ Drops Trailer & Release Date

The final episodes of Surviving R. Kelly will air on Lifetime in January. Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapters will debut on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m.

R. Kelly is already serving a 30-year sentence for sex trafficking handed down in June. He’s currently in jail in his Chicago hometown awaiting sentencing for another conviction on federal sex trafficking charges. His sentence, in that case, will happen in February.

“While millions have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world,” per a press release.

In the first episode, Azriel Clary, Kelly’s former girlfriend who started dating the singer when she was 17, reveals how she was coached to protect Kelly in her now-infamous interview with Gayle King. She and Kelly’s other girlfriend, Jocelyn Savage, were part of the viral interview King conducted with the two women and the disgraced musician.

Clary’s family will also talk about how they were harassed by Kelly’s fans. The details of his cases will also be explained by legal and media experts.

In the second episode, Jane Doe number one will tell her story, and several Jane Does who have now come forward will talk about their abuse as well. The special will conclude with women who shared their victim impact statements during R. Kelly’s first trial.

One woman who shared a statement with the court in June said, “We reclaim our names from beneath the shadow of your inflicted trauma,” a woman who only wanted to be identified as Jovante said, per the New York Times. “We are no longer the preyed-upon individuals we once were. We will be able to live again.”