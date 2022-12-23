Joe Budden Finally Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion, And It’s About Time

Emcee-turned-podcaster Joe Budden is finally showing contrition for being such a loud and aggravated Megan Thee Stallion hater. Well, he still doesn’t like her for whatever reason, but he appears to have finally come to glory on the fact that constantly coming for the “Savage” femcee does not represent a better use of his time and energy and that his flagrant hateration at least borders on dangerous.

“I’m apologizing to Meg,” Budden said on the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, according to MadameNoire. “Meg, the people that love her, her handlers, her team, the people that have to support her through what has to be an exhausting trial. I listened back. I got a few phone calls from women that I love and appreciate and admire. I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health. That didn’t sit right with my soul and my spirit… That’s not funny because whether you believe her or don’t believe her, can you afford to be wrong? And the answer’s no.”

Whaaaah? Is the “Pump It Up” rapper turning over a new leaf? Has the Grinch who Stole Misogynoir’s heart grown three sizes? Is that even really Joe Budden?

Yep, it’s still him. And after all of that apologizing, he went right back to attacking Megan, albeit, with a little less fury in his tone.

From MadameNoire:

He shared that he didn’t like the “Her” rapper while analyzing the ongoing case around the July 2020 shooting with DJ Akademiks.

“I stand in my dislike for the girl,” he said. “Personally, I’ve seen this woman do horrible things to some really great people that I have longstanding relationships within this industry, so I’m biased. You can’t just treat my friends and people I f*** with and people I’ve seen in this game for 15 years a certain way.”

He added, “I’m talking about her and what she’s chosen to do professionally. I want to be clear, I don’t know her as a person; she could be amazing. But there’s a lot to deal with when you sign and a lot happens fast.”

Budden wasn’t specific in terms of what harm Megan has done and to whom, and, honestly, it’s odd that he admits he doesn’t “know her as a person” while also claiming he’s “personally” seen her to “horrible things.”

Still, Budden admitted he’s concerned about how his previous comments regarding Megan might affect her given the salty and persistent anti-Megan “hate train,” of which he’s undoubtedly a part.

You can watch the full episode below.