Isaiah Rashad Sits With Joe Budden For First Interview Since Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Isaiah Rashad is finally opening up about what the past few months have been like for him.

In February, a video of rapper Isaiah Rashad engaging in sexual acts with two men leaked on the internet. The Top Dawg Entertainment signee was immediately flooded with jokes and homophobic rhetoric about his alleged sexual preferences.

Now, a few months after the invasion of privacy, Rashad is prepared to open up about it with media personality and former rapper Joe Budden. Budden posted a teaser to the interview on his Instagram that begins with him sharing his first thoughts from the incident.

“When all of the chaos broke, and I saw the news and the headlines, my first thing as a journalist was, I’m gonna watch that interview when it happens,” Budden says. “I wonder who the hell’s gonna have to go with that.”

Rashad awkwardly laughs before Budden says, “And it’s me,” as he continues to probe.

“So I have to ask you for the people who didn’t know; how do you identify today,” he asks.

Rashad then struggles to find his word as the clip ends, leaving us all wondering about his true feelings until the interview drops on May 26.

He indirectly spoke on the leaked video while performing at Coachella in April by playing a video montage of different voices in the hip-hop culture reacting to the clip. Some mentioned that it was leaked to embarrass him, while another said that it could only boost his rap career.

Rashad then launched into his hits from The Sun’s Tirade, and The House Is Burning before performing the emotionally charged track “Wats Wrong.”

Then without directly mentioning the video, he thanked his fans.

“I’ve seen y’all messages and sh*t. All the positivity, y’all n-ggas kept me alive these last couple months. “So we gon’ keep this muthaf-cka rockin…,” he said after commanding the crowd in the Sahara Tent while closing out his show.