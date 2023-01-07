Prayers Up: Andrea Thompson, Mother of Tristan Thompson, Suddenly Passes Away In Toronto

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Tristan Thompson’s mom suddenly passed away.

According to TMZ, the NBA free agent’s mother, Andrea Thompson, suffered a heart attack while in her home on Thursday, Jan. 5. Doctors worked diligently to resuscitate her but could not revive her sadly.

According to the celebrity gossip site’s sources, Thompson departed immediately from Los Angeles to be with his family in Toronto. TMZ also learned that Thompson was joined by Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares two children, their 4-year-old daughter True and baby boy August, born via a surrogate.

Per TMZ:

Our sources say Khloe joined Tristan on the flight from L.A. to Toronto to comfort him in his loss. We’re told Khloe was very close to Andrea, and like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do — they’ll support a loved one in their most difficult time of need.

The two have not been together romantically for a while now, but still co-parent their kids, spending holidays and important milestones together. This trip to Toronto has made it clear — Khloe will always be there for Tristan to support him when he needs it most.

Thompson and his mother were very close and worked together on the Amari Thompson Fund to help battle epilepsy. His younger brother, Amari, has epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes seizures.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tristan Thompson and his family.

Photo: George Pimentel / Getty