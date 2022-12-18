Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay Maralee Nichols $9.5K In Monthly Child Support, Twitter Laughs In Nick Cannon

Tristan Thompson might not be in the NBA right now, but his expenses just went up.

Thompson’s been connected to several women since rising to stardom in the NBA after winning the 2016 Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, there’s Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares a daughter, True, but now he’s got another offspring by the name of Theo.

The 1-year-old child’s mother is Maralee Nichols –who’ll maintain sole custody– and TMZ has just discovered through a paternity suit that he’ll be coughing up $9,500 a month in child support.

He’ll also cover Nichols’ lawyer fees, and in total, it doesn’t amount too much given that he’s taken in over $100 million since joining the league in 2011 with the Cavs after he was chosen with that year’s fourth overall pick. However, it’s important to remember that he’s currently a free agent, and his current income plays a huge factor in calculating child support payments.

Things got messy last December upon the child’s birth when a paternity test revealed that he was the father. Nichols alleges that Thompson offered her $75,000 in hush money and didn’t want to have a child with her.

He later went public by taking to Instagram, revealing he planned on stepping up.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he said before adding addressing his on-again-off-again partner, Khloe Kardashian. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Twitter got wind of Thompson’s child support payments and had the jokes ready. See how they’re reaction below.