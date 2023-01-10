Allen Iverson Inks Deal With Authentic To Grow The Sixers Legend’s Brand

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

NBA legend Allen Iverson is making moves beyond the basketball court.

Authentic Brands Group has inked a deal with Iverson to seek and develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement, and strategic partnership space.

Iverson’s unconventional on-the-court style and unapologetic nature off of it was what made him such a popular player back in the 2000s and helped him remain such a mainstay. It earned him the nickname The Answer which became a huge part of his Reebok campaign. In fact, Authentic acquired Reebok a year ago so the new partnership feels even more natural.

“Authentic and I share a commitment to being number one and accepting nothing less,” Iverson said in a statement. “Our shared values and their relentless drive to disrupt the branding industry makes Authentic the ideal partner to take my brand to the next level.”

Authentic understands that Iverson may have retired a decade ago, but the 14 years he spent in the league cemented an era of embraced individuality that changed the NBA forever.

“Allen is a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable basketball players of all time,” said Marc Rosen, Authentic’s President of Entertainment. “A trailblazer both on and off the court, Allen paved the way for professional athletes today and we see significant opportunities to build on that success.”

Terms of the deal haven’t been announced, his Reebok deal is still replenishing his bank account, as the brand still gives him $800,000 a year thanks to a lifetime contract, and he’ll also receive $32 million from a trust fund when he turns 55.