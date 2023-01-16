Bill Russell Documentary Coming To Netflix In February

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

The great Bill Russell passed away in 2022 after a beautiful, championship life. The Boston Celtics legend, 11-time NBA champion and proud Civil Rights activist’s life is getting the documentary treatment on Netflix this February.

In a clip (see below) from the forthcoming doc, simply titled BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND, Russell recalls respectfully declining a request direct from Martin Luther King, Jr. to stand on stage while he gave his now historic speech during the 1963 March On Washington. Russell felt that he hadn’t been doing the work, to put together this particular event, so he instead chose to sit in the first row.

Legendary.

The two-part documentary was made in collaboration with the Russell estate and is directed by Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power). It features one of Russell’s final interviews before his passing in July 2022, as well as commentary from fellow NBA legends including Steph Curry, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and more. Also worth noting, Bill Russell excerpts in the doc will be read by renowned actor Jeffrey Wright.

BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND premieres on Netflix on February 8.