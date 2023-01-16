The ’URBAN ONE HONORS: Icons of the Culture’ Awards Air Monday, Jan. 16

The URBAN ONE HONORS: Icons of the Culture awards celebration air on Monday night (Jan. 16). The two-hour telecast will premiere on TV One and Cleo TV at 7:00 PM ET/6 PM CT.

Beloved and renowned R&B singer Tank will he holding down the hosting duties at this year’s 5th annual Urban One Honors. Also, the “Backstage Pass” host is multi-talented singer and actress, LeToya Luckett.

The Icons of the Culture and honorees include LL Cool J, Entertainment Icon; Bobby Brown, Phoenix; Pharrell Williams, Music Innovation; David & Tamela Mann, Inspirational Impact; and, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Lifetime Achievement.

The show kicks off with legends paying tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop that includes DJ Spinderella, Monie Love and Doug E. Fresh, so tune in or set your DVR early. The ceremony also features performances from T.I., Pusha T, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Marvin Sapp, Rev. Runand Lamman Rucker and more.

Find out more about Urban One Honors at TV One.

