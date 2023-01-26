Sheryl Lee Ralph To Sing Black National Anthem At Super Bowl LVII

We don’t know who she’ll be cheering on yet, but Sheryl Lee Ralph will be going to the Super Bowl. The Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary is going to be one of the singers performing at the big game.

Ralph, 66, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black National Anthem, prior to kickoff. This year, Super Bowl LVII takes place at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. As we already know, Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but she’s yet to announce any guest stars during her set.

Country star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” the song made famous by Ray Charles.

“Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there,” Ralph posted on her Instagram page.

She was congratulated in the comments by everyone from Terri J. Vaughn, “yes yes yeeesssss!!!!” Vaughn posted, adding, “Miss Sheryl, whew girl, filled with so much joy for you!! Thank you for always being true to you!! To US!!” to Abbott creator Quinta Brunson, who posted the hands up emoji, to her son, Etienne, who posted “We goin to Arizooooonaaaaaaa.”

While we don’t know who will make it through the NFC and AFC championship games, if the Philadelphia Eagles win, Ralph will be duty-bound to root for them. Her husband is Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes, who grew up in West Philadelphia.

Dressed in an Eagles sweatshirt, he rooted the Eagles on in a video on his official website before they triumphed against the rival New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 2018.

The Super Bowl airs on Fox Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.