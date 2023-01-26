Brooklyn Nets Taking Their Sweet Time To Offer Kyrie Irving A Contract Extension

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

According to his agent, Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets are in the organization’s hands.

Speaking exclusively with Bleacher Report, Irving’s stepmother/agent Shetellia Riley Irving says her stepson is seeking a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets. Still, the team has yet to signal they want him around for more years.

“Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” Irving told the website. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”

The polarizing guard is in the final year of his current contract with the Nets, and if the two sides don’t agree on an extension, Kyrie Irving will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Irving could fetch the interest of numerous teams, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to back up the Brink’s truck for the crafty guard.

He is eligible for a max extension of four years and roughly $200 million.

Will The Brooklyn Nets Forgive Kyrie Irving For His Past Nonsense?

Kyrie Irving has been balling since coming back from suspension after sharing a link to an antisemitic documentary without context.

After initially doubling down on his stance, leading to his suspension, he eventually apologized and is now playing lights-out basketball.

The 12-year NBA veteran is well on his way to making his 8th All-Star appearance in Utah and is currently the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference guard category.

As for his numbers, he is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season and helped turn the Nets’ season around, with the team currently occupying the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 29-18 record.

—

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty