STREAMED: Lil Yachty Drops ‘Let’s Start Here.,’ Latto Is “Smoking On My Ex Pack” & More

Cordae & Anderson .Paak — “Two Tens”

Cordae and Anderson .Paak are back at it again with their new collaboration, “Two Tens.” The song marks a reunion after “RNP” off 2019’s The Lost Boy.

There’s plenty of star power here as J. Cole and Dem Jointz are also credited as the song’s producers. “Two friends and they both tens, lookin’ nice,” Anderson raps on the hook. “Too bent, I should call it quits but I’m not.”

The guys trade bars in the song’s music video as well. In it, Cordae tries to share some advice with his buddy. “I’m not tryna be overbearing or give you a lecture,” he says. “I just want you to see this s—t from a different perspective.”

Cordae isn’t making any promises, but he indicates that there could be more of this chemistry on the way. “We literally got a mixtape full of joints with me and .Paak,” he told Apple Music, per HipHopDX. “We literally got a mixtape full of joints of me and .Paak…Well, we got an EP full of joints with me, .Paak and Cole beats.”

He goes on to say: “[.Paak] is really like my real friend, like my brother…I don’t really have too many friends, to be honest. He’s one of my real life, genuine friends.”

Listen to “Two Tens” below.

Lil Yachty — Let’s Start Here.

It’s the beginning of a new Lil Yachty era with the release of his newest album, Let’s Start Here. The 14-song project is an experimental re-introduction for the “One Night” hit-maker.

Lil Boat reinvigorated his career with last year’s “Poland.” Now, he’s out to showcase his musical skills with an album that strays away from his rapping origins. Speaking with Icebox, he says: “My new album is a non-rap album. It’s alternative. It’s sick.”

Yachty says the shift isn’t something that arose out of the blue. “I’ve always wanted to [make an alternative album] but now I’ve met all these amazing musicians and producers,” he explains. “It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. I’m creating music a whole lot differently.”

Listen to Let’s Start Here. below.

Chlöe — “Pray It Away”

Since exploring the solo route, Chlöe has been heating things up with a series of singles. Now, the Parkwood songstress says her debut album In Pieces will come out in March. Before dropping the project, Ms. Bailey unveils her newest single, “Pray It Away.”

The multifaceted artist self-produced this new joint along with ThankGod4Cody, Ecasssh, Pitt Tha Kid and Puredandy. Lyrically, she tackles an ex with some choice words before she decides: “I’ma just pray it before I give him what he deserves.”

Amen. The video features a tearful Chlöe surrounded by candles as she sings. “I’m not perfect; I’m no Virgin Mary / I feel what I feel so my actions may vary / That’s on my soul / I lost my halo,” she reveals in a church. “Now I’m on the road.”

Chlöe has been working on this album for quite some time. She spoke about it during an interview with Complex last year. “The biggest lesson I’ve learned has been to trust my gut and to trust the timing,” she says in the piece. “Every single song on that project stems from my own experiences…Every song I have is personal.”

Latto — “Smoking On My Ex Pack”

Latto kicks off the new year with a SZA-inspired surprise for fans. The Georgia emcee delivers a new freestyle over Solana’s soulful “Smoking On My Ex Pack” instrumental, which was produced by Jay Versace.

The “Big Energy” chart-topper unloads on an a former lover throughout the song, but she also takes on some industry naysayers. “Stop comparing me to trends ‘fore I’m smoking on your fav / Eyes lower than the bar; I’m from Atlanta, don’t get brave.”

Latto also hits the studio for the song’s music video. With headphones on, she rhymes about the whispers she’s been hearing. “Makeup needs me / Them “she don’t write” rumors weak / Y’all too goddamn gullible; I could do this in my sleep,” she raps.

The original “Smoking On My Ex Pack” appears on SZA’s No. 1 album, SOS. Latto has praised the song and the artist on social media before. In fact, she tweeted “SZA is an angel on earth” back in November.

Watch the music video for Latto’s version of “Smoking On My Ex Pack” below.

Styles P — Penultimate

Styles P, one third of legendary Yonkers group The Lox, is back with a brand new album, Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is A Still Wolf.

Ghost navigates this 13-song album as a soloist but he also brings Bucky along for “Blood Money” and “Pressure.” Bassist and producer Brady Watt lends a hand on “Death Before Dishonor” as well.

Beyond Watt, the project also includes production from Vinny Idol, Noah Styles, Ty Feif, Black Saun and more.

Listen to Penultimate: A Calm Wolf Is A Still Wolf below.