Audible Announces ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,’ Featuring Exclusive Content By The Former First Lady

Black America’s favorite First Lady, Michelle Obama, must know full well that we can’t get enough of her because the iconic author, who just released her latest best-selling book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, last November is bringing us even more light via a new podcast, which is set to run every week.

According to the Grio, Audible and Higher Ground announced that Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast will feature exclusive content which will include many of her live tour events. Michelle said she was “thrilled” to announce the launch of the podcast on Twitter Wednesday.

“I can’t wait for you to hear some of the stories and conversations I’ve been having with some of my close friends about so many of the issues we’re all navigating,” the former first lady tweeted.

The podcast, which will launch March 7, will only be available on Audible for the first two weeks before fans can listen to the eight-episode series everywhere. Fans can look forward to conversations between Michelle and guests such as Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King to name a few.

From the Grio:

In the press release, Dan Fierman, head of audio at Higher Ground, praised the working relationship that has formed with Obama. “After the remarkable reception to “The Michelle Obama Podcast,” we’re excited to bring listeners more wisdom, humor, and empathy from Mrs. Obama and some of her brilliant friends,” he said. “With Audible, a company with a rich history of producing compelling audio storytelling, we have found a true collaborator. Using audio from her deeply inspiring The Light We Carry tour as a foundation for this original series, we look forward to sharing these incredible stories and profound conversations with listeners throughout the world.”

Obama expressed her pleasure with the new project in remarks in a statement accompanying the press release. “Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected, and discouraged during the pandemic,” she said. “Writing ‘The Light We Carry’ was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life — and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again.”

Continued Obama, “The best part is that this time around I got to bring some of my best friends and favorite personalities to join in the fun. That’s what ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast’ is all about — it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible. I can’t wait for you all to take a listen.”

So, are y’all tuning in to Obama’s new podcast? Who am I kidding? Of course you are!