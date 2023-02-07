Dwyane Wade Is The Face Of Versace’s Latest Eyewear Campaign

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Dwyane Wade made the most of life after the NBA, including new fashion endeavors. The three-time NBA champ is the newest face of Versace, as he models the brand’s three latest styles of sunglasses.

All three pairs are variations of the aviators, with two carrying the famous Medusa head on the arms and the centerpiece in black and white colorways. The third pair is a more subdued wearable pair with sleek lines and brown-hued frames. All will run you $345 on Versace’s website.

The Italian fashion house had Wade’s first campaign shot by famed photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by Jason Bolden, who’s known to put together some clean fits for Wade.

Versace released a statement on the collaboration, noting that Wade’s style vibes well with the storied brand’s ethos.

“Charisma and excellence, Dwyane Wade is a natural champion of each and is perfectly in line with the Versace look and attitude,” Versace said in a statement. “Illustrious photographer Mario Sorrenti enhances Dwyane’s natural character in a series of images that brings the Versace Eyewear styles to life, highlighting the precision, designs, and confident details of three new styles which reinterpret the iconic Medusa symbol on the bridge and temples of the frames.”

Wade’s fashion sense has been brewing for over 10 years and recently manifested at the 2022 Met Gala. Wade showed up shirtless in a white tux, cane in hand. The tux was, of course, Versace. And it was Donatella Versace generously gifting him another double-breasted, leather suit that made him want to work with the brand.

From that, the relationship grew into its current campaign, and Wade’s excited to be part of the family.

“When the opportunity came to further our relationship last year and to be a part of this Versace Eyewear campaign, I was like, ‘Oh, wait, low-key, this is something I’ve always wanted to do,’” Wade told Esquire. “I travel the world, I see all those good-looking David Beckhams and all those guys all on these billboards, always with eyeglasses or with watches or all these things. So, it was a big opportunity to be a part of a huge campaign.”