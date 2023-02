The End of The Road Begins: Jason Momoa Wants To Destroy Vin Diesel’s Familia In First ‘Fast X’ Trailer

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

It’s been a long, winding, and at times ridiculous road that took us into outer space, but we are almost at the end of the Fast & Furious movie franchise, well at least that’s what they are saying. The first trailer for the highly anticipated first film in the two-part FF franchise finale, Fast X, has arrived, and yes, this movie looks just as ridiculous as its predecessors.

Dominic Torretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew of money-stealing, car-driving enthusiasts (minus The Rock) are back for one more adventure.

The “end of the road begins” for the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast and will see Dom and the gang will see themselves facing another big bad who is the offspring of a previous villain from 2011’s Fast Five.

Family is the recurring theme in these movies, and that continues to be the case with Jason Momoa jumping into the Fast & Furious action as Dante, the son of infamous Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes who saw his life end on a bridge when the crew stole his entire safe containing $100,000,000 and use it as wrecking ball throughout the streets of Brazil.

Reyes died, but Dante survived, is hell-bent on revenge, and wants to destroy la familia just like Dom did his family. Mainly Dom’s now 8-year-old son. Yes, a seemingly never-ending cycle of revenge in these films.

Official Synopsis:

Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever.

In 2011’s Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Buckle Up. Fast X Is Going To Be Full of Characters

With every new Fast & Furious movie, you can count on more big names joining the long list of big names. Along with Jason Momoa, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel star, Brie Larson joins the cast as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency.

Alan Richtson (Reacher) as Aimes takes over as the head of the Agency and will be a thorn in Dom and the crew’s side because he is no fan of them like Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) was.

Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) is a Brazilian street racer with a powerful tie to Dom’s past and legendary Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

Returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Oscar winner Charlize Theron.

Louis Leterrier sits in the director chair for Fast X. The film races into theaters on May 19, and you can purchase tickets now.

Peep the action-packed first trailer below.

Photo: Universal Pictures / Fast X