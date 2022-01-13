Love is Dead: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce Split After 16 Years, The Floodgates To His DMs Have Opened

2022 is shaping up to be a doozy in the love department.

First Meagan Good and Devon Franklin, then Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard, now Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to call it a quits after being together for 16 years. Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, have been rocking with each other since 2005 and have two children together.

On Wednesday evening (Jan.12), the couple shocked the world when they announced jointly that they “are parting ways in marriage.” In the statement that Momoa shared on his social media accounts, he wrote, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The Aquaman star pointed out that the couple’s split announcement was “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” instead will help them go on with their lives “with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…,” he continued. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail… J & L.”

As expected, Twitter was taken aback by the news. Some hilariously wondered who would get custody of Lenny Kravitz, Bonet’s previous husband, whom she shares a daughter with, actress/model Zoë Kravitz, 33. Momoa, Kravitz, and Bonet all have a close relationship, with Twitter loving the fact that both Kravitz and Momoa get along very well.

Other users continue to praise Bonet for her ability to land some great catches in both Momoa and Kravitz. “Lisa Bonet has had Kenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa as loving partners. I can’t even imagine who will be next for her, if and when she is ready. She’s just in a different league. She is one of one,” one Twitter user wrote.

As expected, the split also means Momoa is a single man, so, of course, that means it’s time to hop in those DMs and shoot your shot.

Hey, you never know. You miss every shot you don’t take.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Mike Coppola / Getty