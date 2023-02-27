5 Black Directors Poised To Take Over Hollywood

Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler’s already got some big marquees under his name like the Creed franchise, Black Panther and Judas and the Black Messiah. But the director’s only 36 years old which is both impressive because he’s already got so much under his belt, but scary because he’s still got so much more to accomplish.

In his mid-30s Coogler’s got a Golden Globe Award nomination and two Academy Award nominations and it all began with his first feature-length film Fruitvale Station. The 2013 film chronicled the night Oscar Grant, played by Michael B. Jordan, was shot to death on an Oakland train by a police officer who mistook his gun for his taser.

On the horizon, Coogler has another Marvel series Ironheart and a television series based on Wakanda.

Nia DaCosta

Slasher films are in good hands if you ask Nia DaCosta.

The Brooklyn born 33-year old got her stripes working under greats like Martin Scorcese and Steve McQueen. She then moved on to get her career started as a director and screenwriter and struck gold with Little Woods.

The 2015 film finds two sisters, played by Tessa Thompson and Lily James, who struggling to pay off their dead mother’s mortgage before it enters foreclosure in a few days. She followed that up with a Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led Candy Man remake, and her directing talents made her the first Black Female Director to debut a film at No. 1.

Now she’s making history again as she’s currently working on a Captain Marvel sequel, “The Marvels,” which will make her first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios picture.

Quinta Brunson

Mockumentaries have long been a hit for audiences, but none have been quite like Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary. The Philly native created a show loosely based on her adolescent years in her hometown, as she not only stars in it, but also created it, executive produces and co-writes it.

The show may have only premiered in 2021 but Brunson has already been lauded for what has the potential to be a long-running network TV show with costars like fan favorites Janelle Williams and Tyler James Williams. Back August 2022 Brunson signed a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, which means more greatness is on the horizon.

Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele may have been best known for being one half of the comedic duo Key and Peele, but he’s entered a new era as one of the most refreshing movie directors in Hollywood.

His first hit film was Get Out which features Allison WIlliams and Daniel Kaaluuya as a interracial meet-the-parents film takes a very dark and unusual turn. He followed up the lauded 2017 flick with Spike Lee’s drama BlacKkKlansman before directing writing and producing two more films in Us and Nope. He’s taken the psychological horror genre and flipped it on its head to create a space for Black actors.

Peele has been able to balance his sci-fi-tinged films with some comedy, which is something he plans to continue.

“A little bit of horror, a little bit of comedy; I’m always going to try and give you a big show,” he said at the premiere of 2022’s Nope. “I will stay within this realm that I love which is, I think, the only way I know how to view the world and how to tell stories at this point.”