Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Wade Granted Legal Name & Gender Change

Taking home the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards isn’t the only reason the Wade family has to celebrate.

Dwyane Wade‘s daughter Zaya has legally been granted the right to change her gender and name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

The Los Angeles Superior court made the decision three years after Zaya came out as transgender in 2020 and soon after Dwyane wade signed off on a petition in August 2022.

The transition didn’t come without hardships as Zaya’s biological mother Siohvaughn Funches-Wade protested the idea because Dwyane would profit from the change because of potential sponsorship deals.

The NBA champ responded to Funches-Wade on Instagram, citing her inability to truly learn who their daughter is.

“I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children,” Wade wrote. “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find[s] ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Dwyane wrote.

Wade and his current wife Gabrielle Union are fully behind Zaya and shared their joy on stage at Saturday’s NAACP Image awards to bring awareness to the lack of acceptance of the Black LGBTQ+ community and show support for their child.

“Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny,” Wade said during the heartfelt speech. “And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you’ve handled ignorance in our world. I admire it, that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”