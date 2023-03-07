DJ Envy And Lil Mama Clash With Angela Yee For “Not True” Interview Remarks About ‘The Breakfast Club’

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, drama at The Breakfast Club hasn’t ceased just because the talk radio show’s only female host has departed.

Late last year, Breakfast Club host Angela Yee left the show. Recently, Yee sat down with talk show host Tamron Hall to talk about her experience as the only woman working on the show and the difficulties of not being one of the boys.

“I was the only woman who worked there, too; I mean when it came to producers, camera people—and it wasn’t an easy room for me to be in,” Yee said during the episode of the Tamron Hall Show. “I feel like I did need more like backup you know because even things that I felt, as a woman…somebody can’t understand your point of view because they’re not coming from where you come from. So that was hard for me too, to be the only woman there.”

Yee’s former co-host, DJ Envy, was not feeling Yee’s remarks about the show, and he took issue with her assertion that she was the only woman to work on the show, saying it’s “just not true,” because “there are plenty of women that work behind the scenes on” The Breakfast Club.

Granted, Yee might have messed up when she included “producers,” “camera people” and employees of any other position among roles that have only been filled by men—if that’s, indeed, not the case—but it’s pretty clear she was feeling undervalued and unheard as the show’s only female host.

Still, Envy wasn’t the only person to give Yee the side eye over remarks she made to Hall.

“Sometimes I would feel like I got it harder than [Charlamagne tha God] did for some things that he said,” Yee explained later on in the interview. “And so I also want to make it clear that we’re all three individuals. You say what you say, feel how you feel, and I do too. But it’s hard because people affiliate you with the whole group.”

That’s when rapper Lil Mama entered the chat because she was not having any of Yee playing innocent as if she wasn’t part of the drama-cidal trio who damn near made misogynoir part of the brand.

“Oh PLEASE. She was up there playing foul games too,” Lil Mama commented. “She has helped make multiple women (of color especially) feel like the only woman in that room numerous times.”

So far, Yee hasn’t responded to Envy or Lil Mama.

Yee has since responded to the controversy by clarifying that while there are women that worked on The Breakfast Club, she was specifically talking about women being present in the actual studio.

“Usually I don’t comment or go back and forth with people, but there’s too much spinning. ‘In the room’ referred to the people in the studio: the producer, board op, videographer, and hosts,” she wrote on Twitter. “Yes, they are men. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t amazing women who are execs, salespeople, interns, and in other departments.”