Cedric The Entertainer & Anthony Anderson Become ‘Kings Of BBQ’ In New A&E Show

Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson are cooking up some tasty TV. The comedians are working together on Kings of BBQ, a new 10-episode Lifetime TV show that encompasses their love of barbeque and their entrepreneurial mindset.

Per an A&E press release, Cedric and Anthony will travel to the best barbeque spots nationwide to explore cooking techniques, flavors and generational traditions and to highlight Black Excellence as the work on their own barbeque brand, AC Barbeque.

The longtime friends from St. Louis and Compton respectively, bonded over their mutual love of barbeque as they successfully pursued their dreams to become Hollywood stalwarts.

“I’m thrilled to partner with A&E on this series to honor the traditions and flavors of barbeque that have been a big part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Anderson said.

This looks to be Anderson’s first project on TV after black-ish which ended in 2022 after eight seasons on ABC.

“The launch of AC Barbeque has been a lifelong dream for Cedric and I and we cannot wait to learn more about the craft and share our journey.”

Cedric is currently starring with Tichina Arnold in the fifth season of The Neighborhood on CBS.

Given both of their long-term relationships with other celebrities, expect to see some well-known special guests on the show.

“Anthony and I are very excited to take our audience into the savory, smokehouse-filled, finger-licking world of barbeque all across the United States,” Cedric said. “We created the Kings of BBQ series as a perfect way to share our new business venture, AC Barbeque, with all of you.”

A premiere date hasn’t been announced yet.