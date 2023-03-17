Draymond Green & Questlove Among Winners At iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Questlove is adding another trophy to his already impressive accolades. The Oscar and six-time Grammy winner, Quest is now also the recipient of an award for Best Podcast for Questlove Supreme.

Per an iHeart press release, The Tonight Show bandleader was recognized for his work on the podcast which has included interviews with…well, just about everyone. Recent interviews include actor Lil Rel Howery, director Kathryn Bigelow, Bobby Brown, Bruce Springsteen and Alan Leeds.

NBA star Draymond Green was also awarded with Best Sports Podcast for his self-titled show. In recent weeks, his guests have been JaVale McGee, CJ McCollum, Kenny Smith and Jalen Rose, when he’s not opining on topics like the NBA playoff race, Ja Morant, LeBron James’ overall career achievements and answering fan questions.

The iHeart Podcast Awards took place Tuesday night honoring winners across 29 categories. The Office star Brian Baumgartner hosted, Charlemagne the God, Zach Braff and Angela Yee were among the presenters.

Here’s a full list of podcast winners via Vibe.

Social Impact Icon Award: Dr. Laurie Santos and Dr. Joy Harden Bradford

Audible Audio Pioneer Icon Award: Kara Swisher

Innovator Icon Award, presented by Planet Oat Oatmilk: Ashley Flowers

Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Autonomy

“Las Culturistas”

New! Best Overall Ensemble:

“SmartLess”

Best Business & Finance Podcast:

“Planet Money”

Best Comedy Podcast:

“Why Won’t You Date Me”

Best Crime Podcast:

“Believe Her”

Best Pop Culture Podcast:

“Decoder Ring”

Best Food Podcast:

“The Sporkful”

Best Wellness & Fitness Podcast:

“Maintenance Phase”

Best History Podcast:

“You’re Wrong About”

Best Kids & Family Podcast:

“Wow In The World”

Best Music Podcast:

“Questlove Supreme”

Best News Podcast:

“The Daily”

Best Fiction Podcast:

“Welcome To Night Vale”

Best Sports Podcast:

“The Draymond Green Show”

Best Science Podcast:

“Radiolab”

Best Technology Podcast:

“Pivot”

Best Ad Read Podcast:

“Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend”

Best Overall Host:

Nicole Byer

Best Political Podcast:

“NPR Politics Podcast”

Best TV & Film Podcast:

“Films to be Buried With”

Best Spanish Language Podcast:

“Ciudad Mágica”

Best Advice & Inspirational Podcast:

“Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People”

Best Beauty & Fashion Podcast:

“Natch Beaut”

Best Travel Podcast:

“Atlas Obscura”

Best Green Podcast:

“TED Climate”

Best Spirituality & Religion Podcast:

“On Being”

Best Branded Podcast:

“Smart Talks with IBM”

Best Emerging Podcast:

“Sounds Like A Cult”

Best International Podcast: