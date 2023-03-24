STREAMED: 6lack Returns With ‘Since I Have a Lover’ Album, Hit-Boy Doubles Up On ‘Surf or Drown,’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray f. Busta Rhymes — “Players (DJ Saige Remix)”

What happens when classic meets modern? Coi Leray continues to explore that question with the release of her newest “Players” remix featuring Busta Rhymes.

Johnny Goldstein produced the original, which borrows from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message.” This new edition takes another route thanks in large part to DJ Saige.

Instead of “The Message,” this new remix pulls inspiration from Busta’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.” This compelling connection was inspired by a viral DJ Saige mashup.

For his part, Busta rhymes about the remix’s creation: “Look how we got ‘em / Saige, you’re killin’ ‘em with the blend / Coi be bodying them no matter how they pretend.”

“Players” is currently sitting at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, Leray also released the “DJ Small 732 Jersey Club Remix” and more recently she dropped a “David Guetta Remix” of the song.

Juice WRLD — “The Light”

Juice WRLD continues to shine. Nearly four years after his untimely passing, the rapper-singer-songwriter’s estate releases “The Light,” a brand new posthumous single in the late great artist’s honor.

Gezin, Hurtboy AG, Foster and Max Lord team up on the production tip. Meanwhile, Juice delivers an honest-yet-uplifting message through his lyrics.

“When it’s dark outside, you’re always the light,” he sings. “This heart of mine was once as cold as the ice / The more I try, the more I open my mind / for you to find, the demons hiding deep inside.”

Lil Bibby, who signed Juice to his Grade A imprint, recently spoke about an upcoming posthumous album. “Let’s celebrate the life of Juice,” he wrote on Instagram. “No more mourning. I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate, especially his fans who he loved…We miss you, We love you 999 til the world ends.”

Lola Brooke f. Yung Miami & Latto — “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Lola Brooke has taken the music industry by storm with her breakout single, “Don’t Play With It.” After making waves with the Billy B-assisted original, the Brooklyn emcee teams up with Yung Miami and Latto for the remix.

Following Brooke’s first verse, which is taken from the original, Latto pops up for the second verse. “Dropped a hundred on the pendant,” she raps. “It’s as big as Lola / They can’t stand to see me winning so they blame payola.”

Finally, Miami rolls through for the finale. “I can’t lay with it,” she raps. “Caresha single and saditty, he okay with it / No shade with it, no shade with it.”

“Don’t Play With It” came out in May of 2021. Dizzy Banko, Semi Beatz and Tsunami produced the anthemic banger. Soon after the song came out, it began to make noise. Arista Records took note and signed the rising star.

Arista CEO David Massey says he believes in Brooke’s vision. “Lola is the rare talent whose presence matches her message,” he tells Billboard. “Her music is larger-than-life, but her vision is just as powerful.”

6lack — Since I Have a Lover

6lack returns. Five years after dropping his East Atlanta Love Letter LP, the singer-songwriter is back with his newest album, Since I Have a Lover.

The 19-song LP includes a couple of guests. For example, Don Toliver shows up on “Temporary” and QUIN appears on “wunna dem.”

6lack celebrated the album’s release on social media. “Gonna use tonight to be grateful and take it all in, will get up all my thank yous tomorrow, but if you know me, you know how much healing went into making this project,” he says. “it’s where i am. where i wanna be. it’s my feelings.”

He continued with this message for fans. “Enjoy,” he writes. “Celebrate self love, family love, friend love, love for your craft, as many diff versions of it as you can while you’re here on earth. cheers to better communication, and healthier everything!”

Hit-Boy — Surf or Drown

Hit-Boy continues to showcase his versatility. The hitmaker shows off both his rapping and producing abilities on his newest album, Surf or Drown.

The Grammy-winning beat smith is no stranger to collaborations. In fact, this album features a bevy of tag-teams, including the previously released “Slipping Into Darkness” joint with fellow producer/rapper The Alchemist. Frequent collaborator Nas also pulls up on “The Tide.”

But the guests continue to trickle in from there. The rest of the album also features Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, James Fauntleroy, Jay305 and Devin Morrison among others.

To go along with the new songs, Hit-Boy shows off his bread and butter. So, save for the intro, each song is accompanied by its instrumental here, making for a 21-track offering.