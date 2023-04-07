STREAMED: Drake Samples Kim Kardashian On “Search & Rescue,” Rae Sremmurd Returns With “Sremm 4 Life,” & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Drake — “Search & Rescue”

Drake is looking for love. The Certified Lover Boy star seeks romance with the release of his newest single, “Search & Rescue,” which features Kim Kardashian clips throughout.

“I need someone to be patient with me, someone to get money with, and not take it from me,” Drizzy sings on the track. “I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be / But deep down, I think about you all day, mami / And I know I’m a Pitbull, but dale, mami.”

Additionally, Kim Kardashian’s voice appears throughout. “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” she says. It’s a clip from the Keeping Up with the Kardasians series finale in which she is discussing her much-discussed Kanye West divorce.

The reality star also appears to be in the song’s cover art, though this has yet to be verified. Drake is pictured alongside a woman who bares a striking resemblance to Kim. However, parts of their faces are hidden behind matching motorcycle helmets.

Drake’s had an on-again-off-again feud with Ye. The two have traded lyrical barbs and social media taunts, but they’ve also collaborated and joined forces for a Larry Hoover benefit concert. “Drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect,” West once said, as per Billboard. “So cut the tough talk.”

NBA YoungBoy f. Nicki Minaj — “WTF”

NBA YoungBoy continues a prolific musical run with a new high-powered collaboration. Shortly after dropping I Rest My Case, the controversial emcee teams up with Nicki Minaj for “WTF.”

First, YoungBoy kicks things off with a verse and a hook. “I make millions,” he raps. “I been plannin’ on stackin’ bags in my ceiling.” Later, he takes on new faces in his life: “I don’t remember they face at all, they wasn’t with me in the trenches.”

Finally, Minaj pops up with a verse. “Cross YoungBoy, then you cross the Queen / All them internet games turn boys to memes,” she raps. “Keep sleepin’ on the team, we gon’ pause your dreams.” Eventually, she also takes on new challengers. “Wanna be me, but just keep wishin’…You ain’t winnin’.”

The pair also dropped the song’s music video. It features a team of ballerinas led by their ruler-wielding instructor, Nicki.

Rae Sremmurd — Sremm 4 Life

Rae Sremmurd is back. Five years after SR3MM, the Tupelo brothers are back at it with a 14-song project in Sremm 4 Life.

They bring some friends along for the 4th installment of their album series. Young Thug appears on “Royal Flush” and Future pops up on “Activate.” The guys even flip Dido’s “Thank You” — which Eminem famously sampled on “Stan” — on “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold).”

Swae Lee says this was a long time coming. “It’s just time. So much time already went by. Time is passing by,” he tells Bootleg Kev. “We’ve got it complete now. Everything is aligned, business wise, family wise, everybody’s on the same page.”

He continues: “Fans waited more than long enough. We’ve gotta keep the legacy going…It’s just perfect timing.” Meanwhile, Slim Jxmmi adds: “I feel like there’s a lot of growth being shown on this new album.”

Joey Bada$$ — “Fallin”

Joey Bada$$ is falling for a special someone with the release of his newest single, “Fallin.” Before heading out on the “Good Trip Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Jozif Badmon unveils the melodic track.

“I’m fallin’ for you and I don’t wanna catch myself,” he signs on the track. “I feel I’m comin’ down / This feels like summer now / I need you to love me now / Won’t you love me now?”

DJ Khalil, Chuck Strangers, Powers Pleasant, 1-900, and McClenney all teamed up to produce this cut. And Bada$$ says this song showcases something new.

“I’m excited to show this new side of my artistry and to introduce a new layer of Joey Bada$$ music,” he tells Complex. “I’m really excited about this one, I’m singing a lot on this one. I actually added a little rap verse just to balance it out.”

Kaytranada & Aminé f. Pharrell — “4EVA”

What do you get when you mix Kaytranada and Aminé? You get KaytrAminé. The super duo join forces on their new single, “4EVA,” and it features another star in Pharrell Williams.

“My forever is forever, can’t let nothin’ come between,” Aminé raps on the track. “Diamonds in my ear put your wifey in a trance / After we kick it, I’ma turn her to a fan.” Later, he adds: “This KaytrAminé, we don’t need no DJ.”

Kaytranada produced the record along with Pharrell. It’s been four years since Kay released BUBBA and two years since Aminé dropped his newest LP, TWOPOINTFIVE. Now, it appears the two are teaming up as a group. Their debut album is set to drop May 12.