Leinenkugel’s Celebrates National Beer Day With New Juicy Peach Brew & Juicy Peach Pants

Beer fans in the know are well aware of the Leinenkugel’s brand and they have a fantastic new brew coming to the masses just in time for National Beer Day. Leinenkugel’s latest expression is the company’s first-ever session-sour style beer, Juicy Peach, and they’re pairing the brew with Juicy Seat Pants to protect your bottom during all your nature-filled outings this spring.

Leinenkugel’s has been around since 1867 and the Wisconsin brew brand has delicious seasonal beers such as their Summer Shandy and their flavorful Oktoberfest offerings. For their latest release, the Juicy Peach is a session-sour and let’s explain that.

The session isn’t a style of beer but a description of a brew with lower alcohol content meant for warm days on the beach and cool nights by the fire. Basically, these beers are not hopped-up bombs like IPAs and lean into the drinkability of the product in the bottle or can.

For those who love the outdoors, Leinenkugel’s will also pair Juicy Peach with Juicy Seat Pants, which feature a removable pad for your bottom while you’re sitting on a log, or slicing through the water on your kayak. The pants also have a removable beer holster that will fit your Juicy Peach can with ease.

To purchase your own pair of Juicy Seat Pants, be sure to visit www.leinie.com/juicyseat for more. The pants are $75 a pop and it’s a limited run so cop before they run out of your size.

To find Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach beer, click here.

Happy National Beer Day

Photo: Leinenkugel’s