Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett’s 2-Year-old Daughter Tragically Drowns In Family Pool

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shaquil Barrett suffered a family tragedy over the weekend.

The linebacker’s 2-year-old daughter Arrayah drowned in the family’s swimming pool at their South Tampa home.

The tragic event occurred Sunday morning, according to Tampa police, and attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

“According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park area of Tampa just before 9:30 a.m. in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool. The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later,” writes the Tamba Bay Times.

So far, the investigation into the incident proves it to be non-suspicious and the results of a tragic accident.

The Bucs have been made aware of the sad event and have released a statement supporting the Barrett family at this trying time.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the Bucs said in a statement.

Barrett’s in his fifth season with the Bucs after initially going undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft. He’d eventually sign a three-year, $1.53 million contract with the Denver Broncos. Then, by 2019, he’d joined the Bucs. And in 2021 he signed a $72 million contract extension with the team.

He’s won two Super Bowls, one with the Broncos in 2015 and most recently with the Tom Brady-led Bucs in 2021. Arrayah was born just months after that second victory.

Barrett is married to his high school sweetheart Jordanna, and the two have three older children together, Shaquil Jr., Braylon, and Aaliyah.

Our prayers are will the Barrett family at this tragic time.