Russell Wilson Inks $245 Million Contract With Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson just got a lot richer.

The Denver Broncos quarterback has inked a five-year extension worth over $245 million with a whopping $165 million guaranteed. The deal is already on top of the two years he already had scheduled in Denver’s pocket, which means his total earnings for the next seven seasons could be upwards of $296 million.

In two years, the extension kicks in after he finishes the initial contract he signed with the Seattle Seahawks. So this season, he’s scheduled to make $24 million, $27 million the next, and then he’ll average $42.2 million per season.

Just a month ago, Wilson made it clear that he wants to be a Bronco for life, telling Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens, “I know I want to be here a long long time, hopefully the rest of my career.”

Wilson is entering his 11th year at 33 years old, which means he’d be playing at least until he hits the big 4-0. But that’s no cause for concern for Wilson because this won’t be his last contract. He wants to take a play out of Tom Brady‘s playbook and continue to play into his 40s.

“I definitely wanna play until my mid-40s. I think it’s something that I’ve been very passionate about, and taking care of my health and really trying to dive into the longevity now,” he told Pro Football Talk back in 2017 when he was still with the Seattle Seahawks. “I’m constantly getting work and getting stretched so that way my body and be super mobile and can maneuver really well. That’s really key to feel fresh every day. I have always have had a big dream of playing for a long time. So that’s always key for me.”

The nine-time Pro Bowler’s contract is well deserved as Wilson’s 292 touchdown passes through his first 10 seasons are only second to Peyton Manning’s 306.