Doja Cat Links With Skechers For Anime-Inspired Campaign

You don’t usually think of high fashion when you think of Skechers, but now that Doja Cat’s involved, maybe you can. The “Woman” rapper has been named an artist-in-residence for the footwear brand.

“Building out this campaign and a new world for the Uno with my creative director Bret Alan Nelson and Skechers has been amazing,” Doja said in a statement. “This is just the start. I look forward to sharing more of what we’ve been creating soon.”

She didn’t wait long to show off her new design. The Uno was revealed along with a new ad for the shoes at the Time100 event in New York last week.

Doja Cat wore a dress made from deconstructed Unos at the event where she also performed. Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good and Nelson tied together pairs of black Skechers Uno sneakers to form the dress.

“I designed this look with almost 70 pairs of black Skechers Uno sneakers deconstructed into a performance look for her Time100 performance,” Nelson said. “There is nothing more punk rock than completely destroying something and making it into something else.”

Doja is only the second musician that Skechers has worked with. Snoop joined Martha Stewart for a campaign they did for Super Bowl LVII.

Watch Doja’s Skechers Uno ad below.