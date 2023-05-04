Grubhub & Amazon Prime Partner For Fun Mother’s Day Promo

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re like the rest of us, you’ve turned to Grubhub to get meals for yourself or loved ones when getting out and about was too much to bear. For Mother’s Day, you can help Mom take a load off by delivering a fresh meal via Grubhub and Amazon Prime‘s fun new promo.

Grubhub says that Mother’s Day is the company’s second busiest delivery day for food orders, and it makes sense as folks are living apart but still wanting to find a way to connect with the Moms in their lives. Sending a meal to Mom while miles away isn’t quite the same as Sunday dinner, but it can certainly come close if you hop on this sweet promo.

Starting this past Monday (May 1) and through May 14, Grubhub+ members who activated their membership for free via Amazon Prime (very clutch, by the way) can get 25 percent off orders over $20 bucks using the code MAMA25. Keep in mind that you can only use this code once, so choose wisely!

If you haven’t unlocked your free year of Grubhub+ from Amazon Prime, you can do so by clicking here.

For folks who aren’t Grubhub+ members, you can still give the gift of Grubhub with some cute, customizable digital gift cards for Mom. Just don’t be cheap about it and put a good amount on there, Mom deserves it!

Learn more about the gift card situation here.

Remember you have from now until May 14 (Mother’s Day) to get your Grubhub on for Mom.

Photo: Grubhub