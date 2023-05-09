Method Man Talks Mental Health Struggles With Kevin Hart: “I Had To Get Out Of My Own Way”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and given recent events like Jordan Neely’s death, it’s more important than ever to be mindful that there are people without support who are struggling. Even someone as successful as Wu-Tang rapper and Power Book II: Ghost actor Method Man has had to contend with mental health issues.

He opened up to Kevin Hart on his Gold Minds podcast, saying that over the years he’s learned some techniques to stay mentally sound.

“I had to get out of my own way. I saw that I could not control the people around me, but I could control myself,” Method Man told Hart. “One thing that stood out for me, when I was younger – basically being a little dirty kid with nothing, no control over where I lived, what I ate, where I slept. But I had these sports – football and lacrosse – there I had control and I was good at it.”

The 52-year-old rap star born Clifford Smith, who called Staten Island, NY home growing up, first came to the forefront in the pioneering hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, then on his own as a solo artist, releasing his classic album Tical in 1994. He’s released seven albums in total, including last year’s Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab.

But younger fans may know him best as an actor – from 2001’s How High with Redman to movies like Belly, Red Tails and Garden State. After appearing on TV shows like Oz, Blue Bloods and The Wire for the past several years, he’s played shady lawyer Davis McClean on Power Book II: Ghost, now in its third season on Starz.

Fans can look forward to his next movie role in an as-yet-untitled feature with Kerry Washington, Omar Sy and Da’Vine Joy. He revealed the news on the Grammy red carpet in February while talking to Essence.

“I’m in a movie with Kerry Washington and Omar Sy and Da’Vine Joy. She’s dope. She’s fire. It’s tentatively titled Shadowforce, done by the people that did Smoking Aces, and Kerry’s kicking ass, Omar’s kicking ass, Da’Vine is kicking my ass. It’s dope.”

Meth says being on top of his mental has helped him evolve as both an actor and a human being.

“So I needed those little moments where I need to be in control of what goes on in my life,” he told Hart. “I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘I’m tired of myself. I want better for me, I have more to contribute, and start there.’ Self-check, absolutely. If you don’t, sooner or later, somebody else is gonna check you.”

Listen to the entire episode below.