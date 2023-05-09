Caleb McLaughlin Is The Newest Face Of Dior’s Fragrance Line

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Caleb McLaughlin is getting another bag.

The Stranger Things actor is the newest Gen Z’er to star as the face of Dior for the fashion house’s Beauty Ambassadorship.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, in McLaughlin’s new role, his first job is from the La Collection Privée fragrance line, with the press statement noting he will “partner with the brand, celebrating the iconic heritage of Dior, and supporting Dior Beauty in the fragrance category.”

The 21-year-old’s star power and potential isn’t the only factor that led to Dior choosing him for the coveted ambassadorship– it’s also got a lot to do with his philanthropic ventures, namely his own charity.

“He developed his own nonprofit foundation, Toa Foundation Inc. (meaning ‘evolve’ in Swahili) that supports personal and mental development globally via performing arts and financial literacy,” Dior’s statement reads. “He is also an active member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council, the official youth basketball participation program of the NBA, which works to support and improve the youth basketball experience for young players across the country.”

With Netflix’s iconic Stranger Things wrapping up the series with Season 5, McLaughlin’s talents are still in high demand as his next roles include Shooting Stars, a film about LeBron James’ pivotal and iconic high school basketball career, Lee Daniels’ thriller The Deliverance, and Jeymes Samuel’s The Book of Clarence slated for release later this year.