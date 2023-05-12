MothersDay: Check Out Our 2023 Mother’s Day Drinks Roundup

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As Mother’s Day weekend is now here, it’s the perfect time to get the dinner plans and gifts in order. To assist with making Mom’s special day even, better, we’ve compiled a list of cocktails, drinks, and more for Mother’s Day.

We won’t waste your time and if you’ve read any of our roundups before, you know the drill. Please sound off in the comments if we missed anything or posted a favorite.

Enjoy!

Hendrick’s Flora Adora Spritz on the Ritz (Created by Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Gin US National Ambassador).

Ingredients:

1-1/2 Parts Flora Adora

1/2 Part Pineapple Juice

1/2 Part Lemon Juice

1/2 Part Aperol

1/4 Part Simple Syrup

Splash Sparkling Water

Method: In a punchbowl over a large block of ice, combine liquid ingredients and stir well. Garnish with cucumber wheels, pineapple wedges & edible flowers. Serve in punch cups.

Kahlúa Espresso Martini Affogato

Ingredients:

1 Part Kahlúa

0.5 Part Absolut Vodka

1 Part Espresso (feel free to try instant espresso or cold brew!)

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

How to mix:

Add Kahlúa, vodka and your favorite espresso into a shaker with ice. Shake for 15 – 20 seconds (this part’s very important), for that velvety foam. Strain into a martini or cocktail glass. Finish with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a decadent brunch treat!

Mezcal UNIÓN Passionfruit Paloma

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

1 oz Red Verjus or APEROL

1 oz Passion Fruit Syrup

Top with Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

Instructions:

Add ingredients into a highball or large rocks glass, add ice and top with cold fever tree sparkling grapefruit.

Glassware: Highball/Large Rocks

Ice: Cube

Garnish: Passion Fruit Half

Picante Margarita (Created by West Coast Ambassador, Luis Lopez)

Ingredients:

2 parts Milagro Silver

1 part Fresh lime juice

¾ part Agave nectar

¼ part Tabasco hot sauce (3-4 dashes)

3 slices of cucumber

Method:

First muddle 2 cucumber slices in shaker before adding any other ingredients. Then add the rest of ingredients with fresh ice and give it a shake for 5-10 seconds next strain and pour into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the remaining cucumber wheel and enjoy the brighter side of

Raspberry Smash (Created by Tullamore D.E.W. Brand Ambassador Gillian Murphy)

Ingredients:

2 Parts Tullamore D.E.W. XO Rum Cask

1/2 Part Lemon Juice

1/2 Part Simple Syrup

2 Parts Elderflower Tonic Water

5-10 Raspberries

Method: Combine ingredients and shake over ice. Top off with Elderflower Tonic Water and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with fresh raspberries on a cocktail stick.

Malibu Peach Rum Punch

Ingredients:

2 Parts Malibu Peach

4 Parts Orange Juice

1/2 Part Lime Juice

Splash of Grenadine (optional)

Peach Wedges for Garnish

How to mix:

Mix all ingredients together in a glass over ice. Top off with a peach wedge slice and enjoy!

Absolut Queen Cole

Ingredients:

3/4 Parts Absolut Grapefruit

1 1/4 Parts Feta Washed Absolut

1/4 Parts Balsamic Vinegar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Oregano to taste

3 Parts Bloody Mary Mix

Celery and lemon wedge for garnish

How to mix:

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake. Pour into tumbler glass. Garnish with

celery and lemon wedge.

Mezcal UNIÓN Yoko

Ingredients:

1 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

2 oz Sparkling Wine

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 oz Bitter Apéritif

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

0.25 oz Orange Juice

Instructions:

Mix Mezcal UNIÓN Uno, both juices, simple syrup and bitter aperitif then pour into a wine glass over ice. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with orange slices and rosemary sprigs.

Glassware: Wine Glass

Ice: CUBE

Garnish: Orange Slice & Rosemary Sprig

LA VALOMA

Ingredients:

2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

3/4 Oz Agave Syrup

A pinch of salt

Method: Combine Volcan Blanco, fresh lime and grapefruit juice, salt and agave syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a highball glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

GRAPEFRUIT POM

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit

1.5 oz Rum (optional)

Fresh Pomegranate & Juice

Grapefruit Wheel

Fresh Sage

METHOD: Combine the rum (if desired) and pomegranate juice into a shaker. Pour into a glass over ice, and top with Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and fresh sage.

BELVEDERE CITRUS SPRITZ

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Dry Vermouth

3 Lemon Slices

2 Lime Slices

Fever-Tree Sparkling Water

Fever-Tree Tonic Water

Method: Combine all ingredients in a spritz glass over ice. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic water.

Strawberry Daiquiri, But #MakeItMonkey (By Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador)

Ingredients:

2 Parts Monkey Shoulder

3/4 Part Simple Syrup

3/4 Part Fresh Lime Juice

1-2 Srawberries (sliced)

Method: Muddle strawberries in shaker, add ice, Monkey, lime, and simple. Shake. Double strain into cup.

Black Eyed Susan

Ingredients:

1oz Bulleit Bourbon

1oz Ketel One Vodka

1oz Peach Schnapps Liqueur

2oz Fresh Orange Juice

2oz Sour Mix

Orange slice for garnish

Cherry for garnish

PEACH SMASH (Created by Chef Jerlynn Torres)

Ingredients:

8oz (2 cups) blended peaches

8oz of Crown Royal Peach

8oz elderflower liqueur

1/4 cup simple syrup

2-12 oz Mineral Water

Catalina Wine Mixer

Ingredients:

2 Parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 Parts Red Wine

1/2 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

Top With Lemon-Lime Soda

Method: Build Sailor Jerry, wine and juice in a rocks-filled mixing glass. Shake vigorously. Pour into a wine glass. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon wedge.

PEACH MULE (Created by Jaymee Sire)

Ingredients:

3 oz Crown Royal Peach

1/2 oz ginger syrup (optional, see recipe)

juice from 1 lime

ginger beer, to top

Crystalized ginger & lime wheels (for garnish)

Strawberry Spritz

2 oz. Bepi Tosolini Fragola Strawberry Liqueur

Prosecco

Build Method: Pour Bepi Tosolini Fragola Strawberry Liqueur into a champagne flute and top with Prosecco.

ORANGE HIGHBALL

INGREDIENTS:

50 ml (2oz) Glenmorangie Original

1/2 an Orange

50 ml (2oz) Tonic water

50 ml (2 oz) Soda water

Orange Wedges, to garnish

METHOD: Juice half an orange. Then fill a highball glass with ice cubes and thick wedges of orange. Finally, pour all your ingredients over the top, and prepare a suitably long toast!

PEACH ELDERFLOWER HIGHBALL (Created by Meg Quinn)

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Crown Royal Peach

½ oz. Elderflower Liqueur

5 oz. Tonic Water

Rosemary sprigs

Berry Fiddich Fizz (By David Allardice, Glenfiddich West Coast Ambassador)

Ingredients:

1-1/2 parts Glenfiddich 12 Year Old

1 part Blueberry Juice

1/2 part Simple Syrup

3 Parts Italian Lemon Soda

Method:

Serve in highball glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon twist.

Only in NY

Ingredients:

1-1/2 Parts Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon

1 Part Fresh Pineapple Juice

1/2 Part Dry Vermouth

1/2 Part Simple Syrup

1/2 Part Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice

Method: Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice & shake vigorously. Pour the mixture into a chilled coupe cocktail glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Balvenie in Bloom (By Naomi Leslie, The Balvenie Ambassador)

Ingredients:

1-1/2 Parts The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14-Year-Old

1 Part Fino Sherry

1/2 Part Elderflower Liqueur

1/2 Part Rhubarb Liqueur

1 Part Fresh Lemon

1 Egg White

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin and shake briefly. Then add ice and shake once more. Strain into a coupe glass.

Wines & More

Cucumber and Tonic

3oz Fresh Victor Cucumber & Lime

1.5oz Filibuster Dual Cask gin

1-2oz tonic water

Build Method

In a tall glass, build all ingredients and top with ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a lime wedge and a cucumber wheel.

(For a Cucumber Collins substitute Soda for Tonic)

Grapefruit & Rosemary Gin & Tonic

1 oz Fresh Victor Grapefruit & Sea Salt

1.5 oz gin

4 oz tonic water

2 rosemary sprigs

1-2 grapefruit wheels / half wheels (whatever fits your glass)

Build Method

Easier (less rosemary flavor): Build all ingredients over ice in a large goblet glass (red wine) and garnish.

Shaker Method

Optional (more rosemary flavor): In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle one rosemary sprig, cover with Fresh Victor, gin and ice, shake lightly and strain over ice in a large goblet glass (red wine), top with tonic water and garnish with the grapefruit wheel and other rosemary sprig.

Substitute a non-alcoholic gin replacement (e.g. Ritual, Monday, CleanCo, etc.)

Preakness Punch

Palmaz Vineyards

Rumor Rosé

Clearly Canadian

Add an ounce (or more) of vodka to a glass and top with one of Clearly Canadian’s many delicious fruit flavors or opt for the original sparkling water flavor.

