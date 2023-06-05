Da’Naia Jackson, Derrick Jaxn’s Ex-Wife, Is Offering $5K Infidelity Healing Courses

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Self-styled relationship expert Derrick Jaxn and his wife Da’Naia Jackson proudly proclaimed their Christian faith and their devotion to each other – until Jaxn was revealed to be a cheater with an alleged body count of more than 100 women.

In December 2022, via his social media accounts, Jaxn announced the couple would be divorcing.

“Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce,” his post read. “Making the decision to file was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I’ve found peace knowing that our mission of raising healthy children, starting with healthy and whole parents is still being accomplished.”

Now, Da’ Naia, under the umbrella of her Da’Naia Jackson Ministries is offering women who have gone through similar situations the benefit of her experience via a “healing course.” She describes the course named H.E.A.L.E.D or Healing God’s Way: The Art of Spiritual Warfare, Deliverance, and Healing.

“When you joined H.E.A.L.E.D, you get raw, real and honest discussion, Bible study, and guidance on how to heal from your trauma,” she says in a promotional video on her site. One of the courses is called “Let’s Be Real: I’ll Bust the Windows Out of Your Car.”

She shared a testimonial from a course attendee and said, “When you join H.E.A.L.E.D, you’ll learn how to overcome the deep-seated pain caused by infidelity and being haunted and provoked to anger by the affair partner, along with the secret disgust you have for your partner.”

In the 40-day boot camp, Da’Naia promises to turn “your pain into profit.” And she says her prices are what the Lord told her she deserves.

You can participate in the boot camp for two payments of $495 but one-on-one coaching is where the $4997 fee comes in, per her site.

Despite his cheating ways, Jaxn maintains his social media presence as a relationship expert with over 1.3 million followers. Da’Naia has just 127,000. But her message is resonating with some. In a video posted over the weekend, she says the Lord is bringing her down a path of correction.

In her caption, she shows support for others who have been hurt by infidelity, saying, “Women suffering in silence feel like they have no voice, and their voice is not WORTH being listened to with understanding and compassion. Women suffering in silence in relationships like mine are not happy or content with the treatment they are receiving, but they have no fight in them to demand better treatment and set up healthy boundaries and barriers.”

“Well said,” applauded one commenter. Another said, “I want you to win so bad. And you will.” Others praised Da’Naia’s glow-up as she now looks much different than the image she presented with Derrick in a video when he publicly announced his infidelity in 2021.

When it comes to healing, some will pay any price. So if Da’Naia’s message resonates, then it may be worth the cost. Isn’t it a better deal to offer healing than, let’s say, continuing to profit off women who still believe in a “relationship expert” with a broken relationship?

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Jaxn’s cheating rumors: