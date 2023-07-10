Jamie Foxx Spotted Enjoying “Boat Life” In 1st Public Appearance Since Suffering Health Scare

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As the world continues to pray for Jamie Foxx’s recovery, a recent glimpse at the star calms some of those nerves.

On Sunday, Foxx was spotted cruising around on a mega yacht on the Chicago River with a few other people who appeared to be lounging on the front of the boat.

He confirmed it was him with a quick tweet that read, “Boat life. Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbnStay blessed!”

Fans caught footage of Foxx, who appeared to be in good spirits and even smiling as he acknowledged the people shouting in his direction. Though short, this is the first glimpse the general public has gotten of Foxx since he was hospitalized in April after suffering a medical complication.

The Foxx family kept his condition and road to recovery private as rumors began to float. His daughter Corinne released the initial statement revealing that the actor is on the mend thanks to a speedy intervention.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” the post on Corinne’s account reads. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Foxx seen hanging out in Chicago makes sense because that’s where he’s reportedly been recovering in a physical rehabilitation center after initially getting admitted to an Atlanta hospital.

Since being in Chi-Town, his daughters Corinne, Annalise, and her mother, Kristin Grannis, have visited him, according to TMZ.

Foxx’s condition must be improving as Corinne announced last month that alongside her father, they’ll be hosting a new music game show called We Are Family on Fox and even mentioned his improving health.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” she wrote in part.

Twitter previously shut down a wild rumor that a COVID-19 vaccine caused his health scare: