Shaq Shows Up To Support His Daughter Me’Arah As She Dominates A Nike EYBL Game

You already know about Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal’s basketball prowess, but he’s got another kid on the radar.

Enter Me’Arah O’Neal. The 17-year-old is already a staggering 6-foot-4 and is currently playing at Houston’s Episcopal high school. She recently participated in the 2023 Nike Girls Elite Youth Basketball Tournament as a CYFAIR Elite Sports team member.

The Nike-affiliated squad was playing a few days ago when her father pulled up to take in the game. After the contest, she shared a few photos of her embracing Shaq and a few of her highlights from the game.

She notched an impressive weekend high of 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and five assists against the Sports City Angels.