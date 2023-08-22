‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ Documentary To Make World Premiere At Toronto Film Festival Next Month

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a Lil Nas X fan—and let’s face it, you should be—then you’ll be happy to hear that the “Old Town Road” music sensation will be featured in a music documentary set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

According to Deadline, the festival’s representatives announced Friday that Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, a documentary that was shot the first 60 days of Nas X’s first global concert tour, will make its world premiere at the film festival next month. The tour was launched in 2021 after the release of the Grammy award winner’s debut studio album Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which was a five-time platinum hit.

From Deadline:

The film, co-directed by Blindspotting helmer Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel, will appear in the Gala program of TIFF, which runs September 7-17.

The film is produced by RadicalMedia in association with Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, Columbia Records, and Museum & Crane.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Monterois a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

You really have to respect Lil Nas X’s hustle and his accomplishments. In a few short years, the 24-year-old has gone from being an internet sensation to a multi-platinum Grammy award winner and superstar. And he’s done it all while being the vibrant, unapologetic, charismatic, Black, queer and proud man that he is. Salute!

So, are y’all excited to see Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero?

Again, of course you are. How can you not love the guy?