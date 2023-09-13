SheaMoisture Men Spotlights Black Men Showing Love In New Campaign

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Black men need love, too. On Wednesday (Sept. 13), SheaMoisture Men launched the “Black Men Love” campaign that aims to showcase Black men through the prism of love, which will alter the stereotypes and misperceptions of Black masculinity in the process.

SheaMoisture Men, a personal grooming brand that caters to men of color, has partnered with Black Men Heal, Black Men Smile and The Black Man Can, for the “Black Men Love” campaign. The aforementioned partners all aim to elevate and heal Black men in various capacities. The initiative kicked off this past weekend with pop-ups in New York City and Los Angeles, where Black men on the street were gifted roses, and love letters, in front of flower murals emblazoned with “Show Black Men Love.” The former went down at the famed Denny Moe’s Superstar Barbershop in Harlem while the latter occurred at the All Chill Hip Hop Ice Cream Shop in Leimert Park.

The campaign includes a digital content series, directed by Dominique DeLeon, that will consist of short vignettes that showcase the myriad of ways everyday Black men show love. Included will be insight into the ways fathers, partners, teachers, mentors and more contribute to making that happen. There will also be motivational affirmations created by Black leaders that will be shared weekly across SheaMoisture Men’s social channels and activations that will include wellness events and roundtable discussions for Black men to intimately discuss their experiences.

“Black men are prioritizing their wellbeing as they’re becoming more vulnerable and self-aware,” said Taydra Mitchell Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer for SheaMoisture, in a statement. “As a brand that truly values and cares about this community, our intention is to partner with Black men and organizations already doing the work to celebrate their true essence and authentic experiences.”

You can follow the “Black Men Love” campaign via @sheamoisturemen, #SheaMoistureMen and #BlackMenLove on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Check out the campaign trailer below as well as some photos from the recent pop-up.