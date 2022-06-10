SheaMoisture Men’s New Shave Care System Promises No More Rough Days For Black & Brown Men

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

When it comes to grooming, specifically, shaving for Black and Brown men, it’s not a simple process as those commercials make it out to be. That’s where SheaMoisture comes with their latest products specifically catered to the needs of men with melanin.

SheaMoisture Promises No More Rough Days, Just The Best Shave

SheaMoisture unveiled that its latest men’s grooming products come together as a “Shave Care System” that provides the everyday Black and Brown man with the best shave possible minus the annoying after-effects.

The new Shave Care System is divided into three different sections: “Pre-Shave,” “During Shave,” and “Post Shave,” and it promises to deliver no more days, just the best shave.

The idea is to remove the stigma that Black and Brown men can’t enjoy the benefits of a close shave and not have to worry about dreaded razor bumps. It’s “designed for coarse and curly facial hair types, the products protect, condition, and soften skin and facial hair, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed.”

Each product uses “botanically derived ingredients and breakthrough formulas,” expanding SheaMoisture’s lineup of products to include razors, shaving creams, face lotion, oil, exfoliating pads, and more.

Speaking of the products, here is the full breakdown of the Shave Care System per SheaMoisture: