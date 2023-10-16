Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s Collaborative Album Is Reportedly On The Way

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West hasn’t delivered a full project since 2021’s Donda, but all the time he’s spent in the studio lately may change that.

According to Billboard, West is working on producing a concert in Italy to support his new project, a collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign.

The link-up isn’t completely surprising since both have been spotted overseas in Italy spending a lot of time together, but with a performance scheduled for Oct. 27, things are heating up.

It hasn’t been confirmed, but Billboard Italia reports that the event will take place at RCF Arena, and the hype around Ye’s return to music could lead to around 100,000 people showing up.

The album was initially set to be released on Oct.13 but was pushed back as Ty Dolla & West tried to find a distributor. Finding a company to distribute the project may not be easy as West’s antisemitic comments in 2022 are still fresh in the minds of the music industry.

His comments are even more controversial now that Israel is at war with Hamas after a terrorist attack at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival earlier this month.

“Some label leaders have passed on the opportunity to distribute the project given the antisemitic comments West began making almost exactly a year prior, beginning Oct. 8, 2022 — even though the music itself isn’t controversial lyrically, sources say,” writes Billboard.

However, smaller companies are willing to take a chance on the distribution rights, namely Too Lost, which launched in 2021 and already holds the rights to West’s music on YouTube.

Sources also say the project is some of West’s best material since his onslaught of public critique amid several rants. West and Ty Dolla already have musical chemistry and worked together most recently on “Junya Pt 2” in 2021 and fan favorites “Real Friends” and “Only One.”