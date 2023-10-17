Struggle Rapper Antonio Brown Arrested For Allegedly Failing To Pay Child Support

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Antonio Brown was “putting that sh*t on” and doing his dance behind bars for a brief stint after he was arrested for allegedly failing to pay his child support.

Clearly, business is not booming for the unemployed NFL wider receiver turned struggle rapper and current president of the now defunct DONDA Sports.

TMZ Sports exclusively reports Brown was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 15, outside his Dania Beach, Florida, home as he got in a taxicab after failing to hit his ex and the child’s mother off with the child support he allegedly owes.

Per TMZ Sports:

Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida over the weekend … just days after his ex told TMZ Sports she wanted him put behind bars over unpaid child support.

According to jail records, Brown was booked at 12 AM on Sunday in Broward County, Fla. … and released a short time later. WPLG reported Monday it all stemmed from a Miami-Dade Police Department warrant that was filed after Brown allegedly ducked making child support payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.

