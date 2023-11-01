Kendrick Lamar’s Dropping A Nostalgic Dumbed-Down Smartphone

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

No one knows WTF pgLang –the company founded by Kendrick Lamar and director Dave Free in 2020– really does.

“pgLang is a multi-lingual company, selflessly communicating this generation’s creative language through mediums exemplifying the shared experiences that connect us all,” reads its YouTube page.

Despite its mysterious dealings, we do know that it seems to be a forward-thinking agency that allows K. Dot to indulge in his creative side, and the result is some pretty cool sh-t.

pgLang’s –which stands for Program Language– latest public offering is a cellphone created in collaboration with tech company Light.

The company even posted a cryptic video advertising the device on YouTube.

It shows a kid crawling across a pristine white floor with the phone in hand before seemingly typing “just a phone.” After handing off the phone call to an adult, who appears to be Free, the toddler is off to much more important business– coloring.

The video shows the device’s simplicity, which, like its predecessor, the Light Phone II, strips down the sparse piece of technology to bare bones.

All you truly can do on it is make calls, text and use it as a hotspot– yes, it’s still equipped with 4G LTE technology. So, if you’re looking to endlessly scroll on X or listen to music, the handheld is not the right fit for you. The Light Phone II doesn’t even support image messages. So, any pics sent to you must be forwarded to your email for viewing.

It’s only available in two colors –black and light gray– and even features an E-ink display, popularized by E-Readers like the Kindle, making it easier on the eyes and viewable in direct sunlight.

You can cop the unlocked phone on Light’s website for $299, but if you want the pgLang edition, you’ll have to get in line on pgLang’s website tomorrow, Nov. 2.

Now, if you’re too addicted to your smartphone but still a staunch supporter of pgLang, the brand connected with Converse for two pairs of black Chuck 70s that’ll fit perfectly into your winter rotation.