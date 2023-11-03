BLACK WATCH: (11.3.23) ‘Foundation,’ ‘High On The Hog’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Cassius crew is back with another installment of Black Watch, our picks to get you right for the weekend if you plan on settling in on your couch and streaming something entertaining, with Black people in it.

Representation has always mattered, even when you’re getting your binge-watch on, too.

And here we go…

High On The Hog – Netflix

In Netflix’s docuseries High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America, food writer Stephen Satterfield steps into the kitchen to celebrate our food’s roots and provide a history lesson on its ingredients. To dig into those roots, Satterfield travels around cultural hotspots like South Carolina, New York, Houston, and Africa to speak to fellow writers, chefs, historians, and farmers.—Bruce Goodwin

Foundation – Apple TV

Foundation is based on the writings of American author Isaac Asimov and his story series of the same name. While it would be easy to frame Foundation as “Game Of Thrones With Space Math,” it would also be incorrect. The sprawling universe takes viewers through a lot in its first season but the second season is better paced while remaining visually astounding.—D.L. Chandler

Primo – Amazon FreeVee

Primo comes from the mind of author and journalist Shea Serrano and is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale based on Serrano’s upbringing in San Antonio, Texas. While the focus is on the comedy, the dynamics between the main protagonist and his five uncles reveal a show with a lot of heart.—D.L. Chandler

Grimm – Amazon Prime

Grimm ran for a smooth six seasons on NBC, having its final bow in 2017. Definitely worth a binge-watch to see Detective Nick Burkhardt and his partner Detective Hank Griffin battle strange creatures that at least initially only the former can see. Griffin is portrayed by the talented Russell Hornsby, who you should be familiar with if you watch BMF.—Ålvin aqua Blanco

Invincible – Season 2 – Amazon Prime

The story of Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, picks right back up after he got his a** handed to him by his father, Omni Man, who has left Earth after revealing his true nature. Invincible wants to get back into the game and make the Earth a better place while also fearing that he might turn out to be just like his evil pops.—Bernard “Beanz” Smalls