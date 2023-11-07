Houston’s Honeyland Festival Brings Cuisine, Cocktails & Music To The Masses

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

We’re excited to reveal that Urban One is happy to be an Official Media Partner of Honeyland 2023. The event will showcase some of the best Black talent across multiple industries, including food, beverages, music, and art.

The two-day festival, scheduled for November 11 and 12, will overtake Sugar Land’s Crown Festival Park, with food and beverage demonstrations, cook-off competitions, panel and podcast conversations, and concerts from major acts, including Coco Jones, Tobe Nwigwe, Summer Walker, Miguel and Chlöe Bailey. Check out the trailer for Honeyland below:

We definitely saw a few of our favorites will be there, including Marcus Samuelsson, Angela Yee, The McBride Sisters, Bun B’s Trill Burgers, Kelis and more!

We’re especially excited to see what Fawn Weaver has put together with the spirits specialists.

“It’s so important that we take the time to celebrate Black food, drink, and music, and acknowledge the impact we’ve had on American culture,” Bun B said in a statement. “To do this in the city that I reside in and call home makes it that much more special.”

Our mouths are watering and we can’t wait to dance away all the calories consumed thanks to the talent on the Beats stage! Visit the Honeyland website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Urban One is the country’s largest urban lifestyle media company, including radio, digital and cable television properties.

H/T Global Grind