‘Found’ & ‘The Irrational’ Renewed For Second Season At NBC

In a time when television shows don’t seem to make it past their first season, we are happy to report that both of NBC’s freshman dramas, Found and The Irrational, have been renewed for a second season.

Found premiered on NBC on October 3 and quickly became a hit with viewers. The show follows Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a public relations specialist who was also the victim of a kidnapping. She heads a crisis management team that searches for missing people.

But Mosely’s team doesn’t know she’s hiding a secret deep in her basement. Found also stars television veteran Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

Another show with a Black lead coming back for season two is The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order) as Alec Mercer, a world-renowned behavioral science professor who lends his expertise to solving high-profile cases for governments, law enforcement, and corporations.

The Irrational also stars Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi.

“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (‘Found’) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (‘The Irrational’), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

We’re just happy to hear all of these shows with Black leads are not getting the quick axe.

Photo: Matt Miller / NBC / Found