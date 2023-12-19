London Brown, Malcolm Mays & Hailey Kilgore Talk About Their Character’s Journeys In Season 3 of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s stars Hailey Kilgore, London Brown, and Malcolm Mays discuss their characters’ journeys, the ever-evolving relationship between Jukebox and her father Marvin, and more with CassiusLife.

Season 3 of Power Book III: Rasing Kanan is in full swing, and we have already spoken with showrunner Sascha Penn, Joey Bada$$, and Grantham Coleman about this season’s new villain, Ronnie plus MeKai Curtis and Antonio Ortiz about Kanan and Famous as a drug dealing duo in the Power Universe.

CassiusLife also chopped it up with Hailey Kilgore, Malcolm Mays, and London Brown about their characters journeys from season 2 into season 3 and more.

London Brown Reflects On Marvin’s Evolving Relationship With Jukebox

At the end of season 2, Marvin was coming to grips with the fact that he was doing a terrible job as a dad to Jukebox. He has seen the error of his ways this season thanks to court-mandated therapy and some soul-searching.

“Well, I think part of the major factor in all of this is the fact that Marvin wasn’t there early on in Jukebox’s life, which causes some strain within their relationship in season 1, to getting the therapy and then going ultimately to trying to become the other extreme of himself, which is super dad, ” Brown begins. He continues, “I think it was important for Marvin to make sure he put the effort in with his daughter. I think a lot of times when we hear these stories about, you see the dad being absent from the daughter’s life, and then the parent finds himself trying to say, ‘Well, I was waiting on if you really loved me, if you needed me, why didn’t you ask me’ when it really should have been in reverse. When it’s the parents should say, ‘Yo, I messed up. What do you need from me?’ And I think Marvin is trying to do that in the way that he’s trying to do it. Not necessarily the politically correct way, sometimes overstepping because he’s trying to compensate for all the lack that he had earlier on, but we kind of see that happening for them, for Marvin.

Hailey Kilgore On Says Jukebox Likes Her Dad On The Low

We spoke with Hailey Kilgore before season 2’s premiere, and she revealed that she and Brown didn’t talk to help add an emotional scene between herself and Brown.

That wasn’t the case this season, as Jukebox’s relationship with her dad is getting better but still remains a work in progress.

“I remember our conversation that we had, and I was like, “Man, London wouldn’t even talk to me. I’m sad.” Yeah, no,” Kilgore tells CassiusLife, adding, “And now I remember that first day that we were really together, and I went up and gave him a hug, and he was like, ‘oh, hello. It’s a beautiful shift. It’s so complicated, man.’ I wish for everyone that it could be as black and white as, like, oh, it was really rough, and now they’re great. I wish. I really wish that that could be the case.” And I think the cool thing about this season… is you see that they both start to have to grieve the same things at the same time. She continues, “But it’s so complex. It’s such a complex relationship. And I think the cool thing about this season, without going too far for the two of them, is you see that they both start to have to grieve the same things at the same time. And they start experiencing things together in real-time in a way that we have never seen. And so they realized that they may be more like each other than they realized. I think Jukebox tried not to like her dad. I think she really, really does. I think she’s kind of cool. She thinks he’s kind of cool. She will never say that. You’ll never hear her say that.”

Malcolm Mays Apologizes For Uncle Lou’s Rollercoaster Journey This Season

Uncle Lou’s life is on a downward spiral that began in season 2 when he made the decision that his music career was more important than his life on the streets.

Unfortunately, things don’t get any better in season 3, and Malcolm Mayes is apologizing to fans of his character for what they are about to see as the season progresses.

I think that it’s important to see people of color who we thought were so put together not coping properly because that informs us that there are no superheroes.