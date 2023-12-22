BLACK WATCH: (12.22.23) ‘South To Black Power,’ ‘Murder In Boston’ & More

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Cassius crew returns with more Black Watch, our picks to get your TV binging schedule right for the holiday weekend. With the year of 2023 coming to a close, it should hopefully lend to some quality TV viewing during your downtime.

With Christmas and Kwanzaa on the horizon after the parties, gift sharing and whatever else is on your plate, those streaming services still have a gang of content to sift through. Here are several out of that large batch we feel are worth of your time, and that will surely want you having to discuss on your favorite social app.

Murder In Boston – Max

Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage and Reckoning tells the story of the drama that ensued after a white man murdered his pregnant wife but blamed it on a Black man in 1989. Through Boston’s racial tensions and a media firestorm, Willie Bennett was falsely accused of the crime and spent 12 years in prison. The three-part series available exclusively on HBO even garnered so much attention that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology just days ago.—Bruce Goodwin II

South To Black Power – Max

You ever wonder how the South could have all those Black people and still have their electoral weight kneecapped? That’s part of what had New York Times columnist and author Charles M. Blow head off across the nation just before 2022’s midterm elections. Black believes Black Americans should move to the southern states to take control of legislatures and assert their political power. He chats it up with politicians, community activists, his family and more and it makes for some insightful, and infuriating, viewing.—Alvin aqua Blanco

What If…? Season 2 – Marvel

Jeffrey Wright is back as the voice of The Watcher in What If…? season 2, who once again takes viewers on a journey that spans across the vast Multiverse minus Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conquer. Like the first season, season 2 of the series questions, revisits, and twists classic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unlike the first season, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are doing things differently with the first episode premiering Dec.22 with a new episode debuting nightly for nine nights.

It’s the perfect binge for the holiday season for every Marvel fan.—Bernard Beanz Smalls